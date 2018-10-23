Eastbourne Stagers in A Night At The Musicals

Eastbourne Stagers pay tribute to founder Dotty Briant in their amazing show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

A Night At The Musicals is packed with high energy musical numbers from some of Dotty’s favourite musicals including High School Musical, Annie, Oliver, Footloose, and Grease. This special show sees the welcome return of Dotty’s daughter Luisa to the production team, and past pupis including Natalie Roberts and Helen Ward-Jackson. Performances run until Saturday October 27 at 7.30pm with Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets from £10 from 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com.

