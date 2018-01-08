Eastbourne show is a work in progress for Jonathan Pie

Jonathan Pie is returning to the stage in 2018 with a brand new live show following a sell-out tour ending at The London Palladium.

This was a show that was described as “blistering” in the Evening Standard.

Join him for his new work-in-progress show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne as he warms up, blows up and possibly goes a bit pear-shaped. This performance is on February 10 at 7.30pm and tickets cost £17 from box office on 01323 802020 or go to www.royalhippodrome.com.

This is political satire at its finest and Pie is “the most exciting satirical creation since Partridge” according to fellow satirist Rory Bremner.

Jonathan Pie is the comedy sensation who satirises the world of politics and the media. A frustrated news reporter known for venting his spleen in unguarded ‘off-camera’ rants, his online videos have been viewed by millions worldwide.

Pie is the brainchild of actor Tom Walker, who first brought the character to life in September 2015. He became a viral hit when he famously ‘lost it’ outside the Houses of Parliament, and his fan base has continued to gain momentum ever since. He has recently finished a UK tour of his live show, culminating in that sell-out show at the London Palladium.

Tom’s co-writer is Andrew Doyle, who started writing for Pie in December 2015: since then they have collaborated on the live show, TV and radio, and online videos.