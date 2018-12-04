Eastbourne mum turns Towner into a theatre for children this Christmas

Eastbourne mother of three Kali Peacock is using her 20 years of stage and screen experience to make theatre affordable and accessible, by morphing art space into theatre for Christmas.

Kali, whose acting credits include appearing alongside Jonny Depp in Finding Neverland, as well as roles in popular TV shows The Inbetweeners, My Family and Doctors, is turning the Towner Art gallery into a theatre for three weeks in December to stage a brand-new, multi-sensory production for 3-12 year olds.

The Lost Toys’ Big Christmas Adventure! runs from December 13-31. With specially commissioned music by Tony Award winning composer Sarah Travis, the action is set in Eastbourne and centres around a group of lost toys who have to find their way to children in time for Christmas morning, stopping at familiar landmarks on the way including the Dotty Train.

Kali’s production company, UnderWired, formed with actress and mum Katy Morgan, will be going into local schools to engage with pupils and give them a voice in the production. UnderWired has also struck a deal with coach company, Wise Coaches, to provide discounted travel to the venue.

She said: “As the mum of a five year old whose disability means he can’t walk or talk, making theatre accessible to all children is something I’m passionate about. Telling great stories is half the battle, but we also need to make them affordable and easy to experience, particularly at a time where funding for the arts is becoming less of a priority.”

The project has support from Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd who said: “This sounds an absolutely tremendous theatrical concept. I can’t wait to see it myself.”

read more: The Rattonians bring Christmas sparkle to Eastbourne