Double bill is up next from EODS drama section

The next production for EODS drama section is a double bill to be performed at the EODS Centre, 96 Seaside, on Friday May 3 at 8 pm and Saturday May 4 at 6pm.

Henna Night by Amy Rosenthal is an evening of emotion combined with subtle humour. Judith leaves a message on her ex-boyfriend Jack’s answerphone telling him she has bought a packet of Henna and some razor blades and by the way she may be pregnant. Judith is played by Sofi Waghorne, who studied drama at Uckfield College and has taken an intensive Shakespeare masterclass at the National Youth Theatre. When she finishes this play she will join EODS summer production Romeo and Juliet. Her rival in love Ros will be played by Joanna Barton whose credits include TV and film before joining last year to play Stella in House Guest.

The second offering Swann Song by Vanessa Brooks is centred round Donald, a chartered surveyor who is retiring from a small town company where he has worked for 35 years. His secretary Margaret is also retiring on the same day. He has planned to spend this day following his own desires but his wife Mimi has other plans. Humour and sadness are combined in this poignant story. Donald is played by Richard Fisher who played Peter Quince in last year’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and went on to play a dual role in House Guest. Margaret is played by Ros Bedford who has been a performer since childhood going on to teach drama. Mimi is played by Catrin Fisher-Jones - she has performed with Heber Opera, Southwick Opera and New Sussex Opera. Having joined EODS she has appeared in My Fair Lady and Hello Dolly as well playing a part in last year’s House Guest.

Tickets at £8 available online or 07934 96234.

