Don’t miss the talented young performers of EMAF 2018

Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival 2018 starts on Friday February 9 and runs until February 18.

This is a competitive festival which aims to encourage the study and practice of the Arts of Music, Dance, Speech and Drama in all their branches.

The festival will be held at the Causeway School, Larkspur Drive, Langney. This new venue for the event comes with lots of new opportunities - it will be the first time for years that all aspects of the festival can be held under the one roof. There is a restaurant open to provide hot meals for entrants, their friends, family, volunteers, adjudicators and spectators. There is a free car park and buses (the 1 & 1A service) stop right outside the school. Tickets purchased on site.