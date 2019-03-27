Don’t miss out when inspirational Dame Evelyn Glennie visits Eastbourne

Next month sees an amazing chance to experience the force of nature that is Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The internationally acclaimed percussionist has been profoundly deaf since the age of 12 but defied the odds to become an inspirational musician in her field. She claims she taught herself to hear with parts of her body other than her ears.

Dame Evelyn Glennie will be at the Eastbourne College Theatre on Sunday April 14 at 3.30pm.

Evelyn has been awarded 15 honorary doctorates from universities, an OBE in 1993 and was promoted to Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2007.

Ten years later she was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH), and was also selected as one of the two laureates for the Polar Music Prize (Nobel Prize in Music).

In 2012, she was chosen to perform live at the Opening Ceremony of the London Olympic Games.

Evelyn enjoys recording as much as performing and won her first Grammy back in 1988, and she is in much demand for composing and recording music for film and television.

The Eastbourne performance will take the form of an ‘in conversation show’ with musical interludes and questions from the audience.

This is rare opportunity to learn more about a true trailblazer and her journey to overcome disability and develop a stellar career as the first ever international solo percussionist.

For those coming to the performance that may need some assistance the College Theatre has a hearing loop.

Tickets cost £28.50, advance booking at the Hailsham Pavilion on 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

