Don’t miss out on The Midnight Gang show

After the success of First Hippo On The Moon and Billionaire Boy, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre presents another David Walliams winner - The Midnight Gang.

In 2016 the book went straight to No. 1 in the overall book charts and remained there for seven weeks.

The Midnight Gang is a story of friendship, theatre and magic – and making dreams come true. Performances are on Friday May 25, at 10am and 5pm, Saturday May 26 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets £12-£15 (Schools rate £9) or family ticket £49 available from the box office 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com.