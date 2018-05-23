Don’t miss out on The Midnight Gang show

The Midnight Gang
After the success of First Hippo On The Moon and Billionaire Boy, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre presents another David Walliams winner - The Midnight Gang.

In 2016 the book went straight to No. 1 in the overall book charts and remained there for seven weeks.

The Midnight Gang is a story of friendship, theatre and magic – and making dreams come true. Performances are on Friday May 25, at 10am and 5pm, Saturday May 26 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets £12-£15 (Schools rate £9) or family ticket £49 available from the box office 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com.