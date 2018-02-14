Don’t miss last days of music, dance and arts fest

Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival 2018 started last weekend and runs until Sunday February 18.

This is a competitive festival which encourages the study of music, dance, speech and drama. Already a huge variety of classes have been held, and the remaining classes today until Sunday are in open dance.

The festival is at the Causeway School, Langney. This new venue has come with lots of new opportunities - this has been the first time for years that all aspects of the festival could be held under the one roof. Tickets are bought on site - £4 adult and £3 child per session, or £8 and £6 per day.