Don’t miss amazing new Hamlet this week

A reimagined and fresh version of Hamlet is coming to Eastbourne on Thursday March 8 and Friday March 9 following a local run in Hastings and Bexhill, and ahead of a final date in Rye.

This exciting production by Theatre Nation will be staged at Printers Playhouse; performances start at 7pm, and tickets cost £15.

The eight-strong cast will co-create an intimate, enthralling atmosphere in Printers Playhouse as it is transformed into the Royal Court of Denmark for two nights only.

Claudius, the villainous King, is played by Eastbourne’s Sean McLevy (co-Director of Printers Playhouse). Sean is returning to acting after a long spell of directing. His most recent success is Trippin’, which enjoyed a sell-out run in Eastbourne and Hastings, and which inspired an enormously successful crowdfunding campaign to bring the show to New York. Sean – as Claudius – is now eagerly poisoning his brother, marrying his sister-in-law and plotting the death of his nephew Hamlet.

The cast of professional actors are all local to Sussex, and this ambitious production of Hamlet is designed to forge a professional touring theatre route around the local area. Emily Carding takes the lead role. A renowned Shakespearean performer, her one-woman Richard III has taken the world by storm, and has won numerous awards. Sabina Arthur (Ophelia) has appeared in – amongst other things – Game of Thrones, Coronation Street and Philip Pullman’s Grimm Tales.

The show has already received highly positive from audiences in Hastings and Bexhill – who have commented on the imaginative staging elements, the calibre of the company and the Director’s (Patrick Kealey) vision. It will play its final date at Rye Creative Centre on Saturday March 10.