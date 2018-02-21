Disturbing and enthralling drama from Ruth Rendell

The gripping Ruth Rendell thriller Gallowglass will be unsettling audiences at the Devonshire Park Theatre from March 20-24.

One of the world’s greatest thriller writers, Rendell was awarded a CBE in 1996. Her prolific output included film and television as well as 80 novels and one of the genre’s most famous characters, Chief Inspector Wexford.

Rendell’s Gallowglass comes from the same fold as her psychological crime novels but probes even deeper into human misunderstandings and the consequences of family secrets and hidden crimes.

Starring Paul Opacic, Richard Walsh, Karen Drury, Dean Smith, Florence Cady, Eva Sayer and introducing Joe Eyre, this is presented by Middle Ground Theatre Company, whose recent productions include Classic Ghosts, The Verdict and A Murder Is Announced.

Performances at 7.45pm, matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Book tickets £19 - £26.50 at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.