Dinosaur World Live is coming to the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne

Perfect for little ones next weekend is Dinosaur World Live at the Congress Theatre.

There are shows on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 at 11am and 2pm.

Children aged three years or older will love this entertaining show full of prehistoric beasts.

Daughter of palaeontologists, Miranda (Lucy Varney) grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Miranda and her Dinosaur World Live team present a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

Each 50 minute performance is followed by the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person. Tickets £14 from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.