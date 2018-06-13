Comedy, magic and song all in the mix for variety night

Brilliant comedy impressionist Drew Cameron headlines a fundraising variety show at Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Saturday June 23 at 7.30pm.

Drew was featured on Britain’s Got Talent but missed out on the finals due to a broken leg... now fully recovered, he has been wowing audiences with his zany humour and incredible impressions of showbiz stars.

He is giving his performance for free in aid of the worthy causes of Pancreatic Cancer Research and St Wilfred’s Hospice - all proceeds from the show go to these two charities.

Geoff Baker of The Haven Players said; “The show has been put together by friends of Dave Fox-Dossett, former Senior Charge nurse from Eastbourne A&E department who is battling cancer at the moment and is astounding doctors with his progress. He has already raised £2,000 pounds for St Wilfreds Hospice by doing a tandem sky-dive. We also remember Colin Nye, former secretary of Stone Cross Memorial Hall who sadly passed away recently.”

Other artistes include vocalists Maylene Mayhew, Jane Jenkinson, Sue Davies, magic and illusion from Christopher Chapple, and comedy from Robbie Laing and Ken Langfield. The evening is compered by Douglas Dalziel. There is also a licensed bar and tickets are £12.50 on www.havenplayers.com or telephone 01323 767816. Seats are limited so booking is essential.