Click your heels together and join Dorothy and Toto on their journey

Get ready to head off down the yellow brick road in a new version of The Wizard of Oz with magical songs, beautiful costumes and scenery, plus a host of colourful characters.

This heart-warming musical toured the UK and wowed audiences in theatres during October of this year and comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre for the festive season from December 27 until January 1.

Fly over the rainbow with all the familiar much-loved characters as well as the ones that are just a little scary. There will be audience interaction plus some original and well-known songs to create an enchanting and exciting production that captures the spirit and joy of this wonderful story. This production prides itself on being a true family-friendly musical.

Developed from the classic L. Frank Baum story, this fast paced and colourful musical - which has recently returned from its sell-out international and UK tour, has all the favourite scenes and iconic moments, plus an exciting mix of familiar songs and original compositions.

So click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto, as they journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and obtain their hearts’ desires. Watch out for the Wicked Witch of the West as you rediscover the real story of Oz in this fantastic musical treat for the whole family.

Creative Producer, Paul Leno - who has an extensive history of presenting family shows and who also directs the touring production, said: “We are delighted one of our most popular productions is coming to the Royal Hippodrome for a limited season this Christmas.

“The Wizard of Oz is a joyous adaptation of this well-known tale and like most classic stories, involves a big journey for its central characters and it guarantees fun, music and theatre magic. The Wizard of Oz is an ideal treat for children and for the great big kids who accompany them. “APL Theatre is thrilled that Jen Pringle will be joining us on this adventure and lighting up the stage with her fantastically bubbly personality During our October run the audiences loved her performance as Dorothy.”

Tickets cost from £12.50 from royalhippodrome.com or call 01323 802020.