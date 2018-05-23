Clever innuendo and brilliant comic timing in classic farce

Seriously Dead proves that an old-style farce can still provide great entertainment - and had the Royal Hippodrome rocking with laughter.

Writers and co-stars Leah Bell and Crissy Rock bring the best out of their own creation. Their play contains dated jokes and contrived chats to the audience, but these are combined with clever innuendo and brilliant comic timing. It proves a winning format!

Fellow vintage veterans Billy Pearce and Tommy Cannon add greatly to the fun, while the talented Paul Dunn switches from serious undertaker to hilarious song and dance man. Mike Redway’s musical numbers fit in well, with Pearce and Bell treating us to a romantic duet.

Bell, who also directs, plays the deceased Thelma Henderson, denied entry through The Pearly Gates until she has the correct paperwork. Thelma watches over the one true love of her life, Billy Blenkinsopp (Pearce), a café owner dominated by his new wife Betty (Rock).

The plot centres around missing money which was stolen by Betty’s former husband and fellow bank robber Albert Blunderstone (Cannon). Albert comes out of hiding to try to find the loot and embarks on an affair with Betty.

Finbar Healy plays eight cameo parts, ranging from the Pearly Gates keeper to a prancing ladyboy. More comedy will be provided at the Hippodrome in June by Brian Conley. By Tony Flood.