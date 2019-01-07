Cinderella has gone to the ball in Eastbourne

Do not miss out on the last few performances of Cinderella which has had audiences on their feet at the Devonshire Park Theatre for weeks.

The last show is on Sunday January 13 and this will be one where everyone lets their hair down.

Local favourites Tucker is the love-lorn Buttons, and Martyn Knight is ugly sister Marjorie Hardup while Scott St Martyn makes his Eastbourne debut as sibling Floribunda, both in an array of fabulous frocks.

Impressionist Hilary O’Neil is a forgetful Fairy Godmother, Danielle Haywood takes the role of Dandini and Katherine Glover is Prince Charming. A full supporting ensemble of hard working dancers and a youth ensemble cast of students from Deborah Lamb Theatre Arts. Laura Baldwin who stars as Cinders has just been nominated for a prestigious What’s On Stage Award for her recent role in the West End cult hit Eugenius. Tickets from £14.50 available on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

