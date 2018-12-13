Cinderella at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre – in pictures

Cinderella’s carriage brings the traditional panto to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre this festive season, with Laura Baldwin taking the lead role.

The rest of the cast for this dose of seasonal magic includes Tucker as Buttons, Martyn Knight and Scott St Martyn as the Ugly Sisters, Hilary O’Neil as Fairy Godmother, Graham James as Baron Hardup, and Katherine Glover as Prince Charming – and if that’s not enough to convince you to head along, have a read of Kevin Anderson’s review. Tickets for Cinderella are priced from £14.50 are still available for most performances; to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit the Eastbourne Theatres website. Cinderella is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, until January 13.

