Christmas shows children will love over the holidays

Magic and excitement are what it’s all about for children this Christmas at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

First up is The Night Before Christmas which is based on a 19th century poem by Clement Clarke Moore. It is presented by Big Wooden Horse Theatre Company with a winning formula that captures the essence of Christmas past with a contemporary twist.

Emily - who can hardly contain her excitement on Christmas Eve - dumps Eddie the mouse out into the cold, declaring that “mice don’t celebrate Christmas.” Eddie sets out to prove her wrong by tracking down Santa.

Catchy tunes and enthusiastic audience participation make this production special - just add sleigh bells and a sprinkling of fairy dust.

The Night Before Christmas is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre from December 18-24. Tickets cost from just £9.

Also on its way is The Wizard Of Oz which is a fun filled family show with Channel Five’s Milkshake’s Jen Pringle as Dorothy.

Creative producer and director of the show Paul Leno says: “I cant wait to bring this show to Eastbourne. It has wowed audiences all over the UK our on recent tour and got audiences laughing, singing and dancing on their feet! Our rehearsals are well under way for the Christmas period and I think its going to be very special... Every child deserves a memorable first theatre experience and Wizard will certainly be that!”

With beautiful sets, costumes and a cracking script, click your heels together and join Dorothy and Toto down the yellow brick road from December 27 until January 1. Tickets priced from £12.50.

Book tickets at box office on 01323 802020 or go to www.royalhippodrome.com