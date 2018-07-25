Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is still flying high on stage

The Rattonians are still revving up Ian Flemings’ Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in the stage adaptation of the much loved family musical see page 60.

Based on the magical 1968 film version of the children’s book starring that magnificent motor car, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find Truly Scrumptious.

Firing on endlessly popular songs, including the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the show is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family.

Produced by Mark and Melanie Adams, with musical direction by Carl Greenwood and Rob Cousins, choreography by Jan Lynton.

Performances run at the Devonshire Park Theatre until Saturday July 29, at 7.30pm with matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm and on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets from 01323 4120000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.