Cheeky! Adult panto Hansel & Gretel

Now in its 15th year of touring and entertaining audiences throughout Britain, The Market Theatre company returns to Eastbourne with its latest adult panto – Hansel & Gretel Go Down In The Woods.

In the company’s own unique style, Market Theatre has taken a traditional fairy story and corrupted it beyond belief – packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo.

With a minimum of set, props and costume the fearless company of three actors will take on the traditional and the not-so traditional pantomime characters to keep you rolling in the aisles and prolong the all-too-short seasonal spirit.

Get ready for an evening of slick, fast-moving, farcical fun and bawdy sexual innuendo which is not suitable for under-16s.

The Stage newspaper reviewed the Market Theatre show as “quintessentially British...like a Carry On film made by a rugby club.” Performances are on Friday November 23 and Saturday November 24 at 8pm. Tickets £17-£18 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

