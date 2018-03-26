Charming family show is just a hare’s breadth away

Coming soon to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne is a brand new live stage adaptation of the much-loved classic children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You.

Based on the endlessly popular book written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram, this adorable production will presented during the Easter Holidays on April 12 at 4pm, and on April 13 at 11am and 1.30pm..

Join Little and Big Nutbrown Hare as they leap off the page and onto the stage in this magical journey.

The cast includes Penny Dyer as Little Nutbrown Hare, Matthew Crouzieres as Big Nutbrown Hare and Emily-Jane Ashford as Mother Nature.

Guess How Much I Love You is directed by Anna Fox, with music composed by Harry Sever and movement by Lucie Pankhurst. Sound design is by Yvonne Gilberta and lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones. This playful story unfolds on stage through puppets, live music and interactive play for children aged three and up.

This family favourite is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat, and ABA International Touring (UK)Ltd whose current tours include What the Ladybird Heard, Hairy Maclary and Friends, and Shark in the Park.

Tickets from £9 are now available from the box office on 01323 80 20 20 and online at www.royalhippodrome.com, and under 2s go free when on lap of paying adult,