Celebrating Cilla with a nostalgic new stage show

A little slice of Liverpool comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre this spring as the acclaimed musical stage show; Cilla and the Shades Of The ‘60s starring the effervescent Victoria Jones as Cilla, comes to Eastbourne on Wednesday March 14.

This celebration of the original Liver Bird features the greatest hits of the 60s performed by Victoria and vocal trio The Shades, and takes the audience on a musical journey starting with the discovery of the teenage singer, Cilla Black, at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club and presents many of the biggest hits by artists who changed the world of popular entertainment in the 1960s including Cilla, Dusty, Lulu, Tina Turner, The Beatles and more.

So come and take a trip down memory lane, Cilla and the Shades perform highlights of Cilla’s long and illustrious career: by the time Cilla was 21 she was working with Beatles’ producer George Martin and was at No. 1 in the UK pop charts with You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart. Her success as a pop singer during the 60s and 70s led to her becoming the UK’s most popular TV presenter with her own TV show Cilla which ran 1966-1978 and Blind Date which ran for a record breaking 18 years. Victoria Jones who takes the iconic role of Cilla said: “Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla as a TV presenter but when I discovered her music I was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth. I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way. Her passion has always inspired me. Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the sound and fashion of a generation of amazing women.”

This musical stage show is ideal for families and pop music fans of all ages, with tickets priced from £25 with concessions available it promises a great night out!

Book now for Cilla and the Shades of the 60s call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk,