CBeebies favourite set for four shows in Eastbourne

Calling all Bingsters! Bing bunny and his friends from CBeebies have put together the first ever Bing stage show.

Bing Live! will visit the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne for four performances on Tuesday 20 - Wednesday 21 November as part of a major UK tour in 2018.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan…

The TV favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry. Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

Since its launch on CBeebies, Bing has been a huge ratings hit and it’s the number one top rated pre-school show on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrating the joyful, messy, reality of preschool life, Bing finds the big stories in the smallest moments that little ones and the grown-ups in their lives will recognise…whether it’s dropping your ice-cream or losing your favourite toy.

Bing Live! is produced by Minor Entertainment (In the Night Garden Live) and directed by Will Tuckett, guest principal character artist of the Royal Ballet, whose production of Wind in the Willows won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2014.

Join Bing and his friends in Bing Live! at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne at 1pm & 4pm on Tuesday 20th November and 10am & 1pm on Wednesday 21 November. Tickets £15 - £20, Under 16s £2 off, are available online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or via Box Office on 01323 412000.

Please note children under 6 months require a f.o.c. ticket for admission, please contact Box Office.