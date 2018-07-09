Catch David Baddiel’s story for children live on stage

Kick off the summer holidays with Story Pocket Theatre and comedian/author David Baddiel’s Animalcolm at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

Malcolm doesn’t like animals - which is a problem as his family loves them, and their house is full of pets.

The only bright spot on the horizon is the Year Six school trip which Malcolm never realised would see him heading for a farm. Malcolm finds himself in the increasingly bizarre position of finding friendships with tortoises, a cat, sheep, pigs and his own formerly despised pet chinchilla.

A vibrant, energetic and gloriously funny, full-length musical production, Story Pocket Theatre combines physical theatre, puppetry and outstanding storytelling style to bring Baddiel’s wonderfully comic story to the stage.

Performances are on Friday July 20 from 7pm, and Saturday July 21 at 2.30pm and 7pm. Adults £15, children/concessions £12.50, from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.