Catch baddie King Rat on stage with all panto mates

Audiences have been flocking to see Dick Whittington And His Cat.

Eastbourne’s family favourite pantomime adventure is going down a storm at the Devonshire Park Theatre and plays throughout the festive period until January 14.

Todd Carty (EastEnders, The Bill, Dancing on Ice) is the dastardly King Rat and favourite comedic duo Tucker (as Idle Jack) and Martyn Knight (as Dame Sarah the Cook) have been having a ball being back on stage together. Facebook users have been calling the show “the best one ever.”

The cast also includes Francesca Leyland as Alice, Felicity Morris as the very agile Cat, Allison Harding as Fairy Bow Bells, David Alder as Alderman Fitzwarren and Katherine Glover as Dick Whittington himself.

Tickets are priced from £14.50 - £23.50; to book call box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. For behind-the-scenes panto access and news follow @EBTheatres on Twitter and www.facebook.com/EBTheatres.