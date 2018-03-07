Cancellation of early show of Red Riding Hood And The Wolf

One of two performances of Red Riding Hood And The Wolf at Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday March 16 has been cancelled.

The 2pm show will no longer take place - however the 4.30pm show will carry on as originally planned.

This new version of the old fairy story by writer Jon Barton, directed by Jimmy Grimes and produced by Little Angel Theatre, is told through rhyme and explores ideas of friendship, acceptance and overcoming prejudice.

Heroine Robyn creates her own account of the story using her immediate surroundings to inspire events, creating a whole world right there in her bedroom - tennis rackets become trees, a pillowcase serves as a plump and comforting granny and cardboard cut-outs become shadow puppetry characters.

With an underlying comic tone, great original music and more than a hint of mischievousness this is 50 minutes of theatre that will delight anyone who likes to back the underdog or enjoys discovering new perspectives on compelling well-known characters.

For over 50 years Little Angel Theatre has been providing high quality puppet theatre aimed at family audiences and they continue to extend their work for young children and adults. They produce their own shows in-house at their Islington based puppet theatre, tour nationally and internationally and welcome puppet companies from around the UK and overseas to perform with them. Little Angel Theatre has built a reputation as a leader in the field of puppetry.

Enjoy a new spin on this classic story – about two misfits who just want to fit in...tickets priced adults £13, under 16s £11, available online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or via box office on 01323 412000