Brand new spectacular celebrates the music of The Beatles

All You Need Is Love is a brand new concert spectacular celebrating the music of The Beatles backed by the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

It comes to the Congress Theatre on Wednesday April 24, from 7.30pm.

This stunning show features a hugely experienced cast and reunites the West End performers of smash hit musical Let it Be. With replica costumes, the sights and sounds of the world’s favourite band is recreated on stage with the benefit of a full orchestra so the back catalogue of this most iconic group can be appreciated in a fresh way. This electrifying multimedia spectacle will transport audiences back to the magical 60s when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends.

All You Need Is Love will give fans the chance to celebrate with live orchestral performances of tracks including Love Me Do, Twist And Shout, She Loves You, Eleanor Rigby, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Come Together, and Let It Be to name but a few.

Luke Roberts has been performing in the hit West End show Let It Be since 2013 as part of the original cast and opened the Broadway show as Ringo Starr for the New York run. Emanuel Angeletti, who takes the role of Paul McCartney, starred in Let It Be in the West End in 2012 and has since been involved in many Let It Be tours, including Singapore, Europe and across the UK. John Brosnan as George Harrison is also an original cast member of both the West End and Broadway productions. Paul Canning who completes the line-up as John Lennon originally took this role in Let it Be in 2013 and has since performed at the Savoy and Garrick Theatres and on the European and Japanese tours.

Booking on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

read more: Enjoy Alice spectacular and learn circus skills inside the big top at Knockhatch