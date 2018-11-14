Blue boyband star Antony Costa joins cast of Rock Of Ages at Devonshire Park Theatre

The first musical to be presented at the newly refurbished Congress Theatre will be West End and Broadway box office juggernaut Rock Of Ages.

The comedy musical will rock the house from April 8-13 with performances at 7.30pm and Thursday and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Antony Costa - best known from his years with boy band Blue - joins the cast as fallen rock icon Stacee Jaxx, Antony has previously performed in the West End in Blood Brothers and at the Congress Theatre in Save The Last Dance For Me, and earlier this year at the Devonshire Park Theatre in A Judgement in Stone. He joins the previously announced Kevin Kennedy (Coronation Street) who plays club owner Dennis, Zoe Birkett (Pop Idol) as dance club manager Justice.

Set in the glittering 80s LA music scene, aspiring singer Sherrie Christian hops off a bus from the Midwest straight into trouble. Featuring some belting rock songs from the era including We Built This City, Don’t Stop Believin’, Wanted Dead or Alive, The Final Countdown and I Want To Know What Love Is, the show is an impressive jukebox of over 25 classic anthems and power ballads played by an awesome live band.

Rock of Ages premiered on Broadway and was nominated for five Tony Awards. It transferred to the West End and the big screen with star cast including Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise. This production is Directed and Choreographed by Nick Winston who has previously co-directed and choreographed in-house produced shows here at Eastbourne including Gotta Sing Gotta Dance.

Tickets from £26 - £47 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000, concessions available.

