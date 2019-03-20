Big dreams and big hair take centre stage in Eastbourne as Rock Of Ages hits town

Dig out that stonewashed denim and best air guitar for comedy musical Rock Of Ages which will be headbanging at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on April 8–13.

The West End and Broadway juggernaut rock musical makes its debut visit to Eastbourne with Antony Costa from boy band Blue leading the cast as leather-clad rock icon Stacee Jaxx. Anthony has previously performed in the West End in Blood Brothers and at the Congress Theatre in Save The Last Dance For Me.

He joins Kevin Kennedy (Coronation Street, Chicago, We Will Rock You) who plays club owner Dennis, Zoe Birkett (Pop Idol) as dance club manager Justice and a cast of critically acclaimed performers including Jodie Steele (Heathers) as a small-town girl with a big voice Sherrie Christian, Luke Walsh as bar-tender with a dream Drew, and Lucas Rush as the scene stealing narrator Lonny.

Set in the glittering 80s LA music scene, the show is packed with classic songs including We Built This City, Don’t Stop Believin’, The Final Countdown and I Want To Know What Love Is.

Over 25 classic rock anthems and power ballads will be played by a live band. This production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston who previously worked on in-house Eastbourne Theatre produced shows including Gotta Sing Gotta Dance.

Tickets priced £26 - £47; booking on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

