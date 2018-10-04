Big Charity Concert will fundraise for St Wilfred’s

Friday October 5 sees the Big Charity Concert for the sixth consecutive year at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

Produced by Andrew Parsons, there is a dazzling line-up headed by Beau Dermott who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. She was Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act. Following the programme she signed a record contract and released her first album. Sadly her father was diagnosed with cancer and passed away earlier this year. As a result Beau can relate closely to the work carried out by St Wilfrid’s Hospice to which all profits from the charity concert will be donated.

Also performing will be Eastbourne’s own swing singer Tom Fitzpatrick, comedian and magician Roy Charles, Lauren Bannon who reached the final of this year’s The Voice and duetted with Olly Murs, Concentus, Bourne Chorus, Rinceoiri Ratton Irish Dancers and Shining Stars Dance Academy. Tickets £16/16 from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com.

