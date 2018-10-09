Beep beep! HATS are in Our House

If you love Madness then Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society has a treat for you - the energetic and vibrant musical Our House which has all those favourite songs as well as a cracking plot.

The moving storyline is centred on young Joe Casey and his journey through life. Throughout the show the audience sees what happens if he makes a right decision, but also if he makes a wrong one. The show is at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 6-10 and tickets are available at hats-uk.org, Stevens and Carter, Hailsham, 01323 840444 and The Malthouse, 01323 819216.

