Be gripped by House Guest in Eastbourne this weekend

Members of Eastbourne Operatic And Dramatic Society will open in their latest production House Guest this weekend.

This is a thriller by master crime writer Frances Durbridge telling how Robert and Stella learn that their son has been kidnapped - for not ransom, but to force them to allow one of the kidnappers to remain in their house.

Two other men, supposedly police officers, arrive and reveal that one of the kidnappers has been murdered.

Vivian Norwood is played by Catrin Fisher-Jones, Jane Mercer by Ros Barton, Stella Dury by Joanna Barton, Robert Dury by Richard Fisher, Crozier by Brian Ayres, Inspector Burford by Anthony Lusted and Sergeant Clayton by Roger Trace.

Performances are at The EODS Centre, 96 Seaside, on Friday November 30 at 7.30 pm, and Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2 at 5 pm. Tickets cost £8 available from www.eastbourneshows.co.uk.

