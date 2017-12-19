Anarchic, silly and full of pure joy - it’s Spamalot

Spamalot is back with a brand new production which will open the 2018 Devonshire Park Theatre spring season from February 6-10.

It promises to be a wonderful night of comedy which should blow the post-Christmas blues away.

Pinched from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python And The Holy Grail, this ‘spammier than ever’ production from the pen of Python legend Eric Idle is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the very Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, while it enjoyed a victorious West End run. This hilarious show is written by Eric Idle, who also co-wrote the score alongside John DuPrez who is famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life amongst many others.

The new tour is produced by Selladoor Productions (Footloose, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors) and Mercury Theatre Colchester. The cast includes; Bob Harms, Sarah Harlington, Marc Akinfolarin, Norton James, Matthew Pennington and Gleanne Purcell-Brown.

With brilliantly parodic tunes including Brave Sir Robin, The Song That Goes Like This and of course the ever popular Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life, audiences are guaranteed a brilliantly anarchic night of silliness and pure joy.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets priced from £26, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk