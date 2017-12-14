An outstanding performance in re-launched play

Transgender issues come under the spotlight when Something Underground relaunch the play Large Print Trash and bring it to Eastbourne.

Jonathan Brown’s work in it was nominated for a best male performer award in 2007’s Brighton Fringe, and since then the play has been racking up the awards.

“I wrote the play in the wake of becoming a father. I say wake, as it was certainly a bow wave moving through my life, and I fell off the surf board and almost drowned many times.

“Large Print Trash follows librarian Jenny, her battle with her identity as a woman and as a father, in the light of prejudice and a mother who wants to deny her access to her child. Jenny turns to her ability to take on any personality she chooses to engineer an innocent encounter with her son, to tell him what lies in her heart. The ingenious plan that requires even more wit than even she had expected to employ, enables a veritable host of new and surprising relationships to open up for her. Not least… with herself.”

Jonathan added: “When writing, Fathers For Justice were regularly in the headlines for their stunts, but weren’t winning a lot of sympathy. I was writing as a new father, both terrified of losing his children in any future custody battle, but also aware that FFJ could imagine more lateral-thinking ways to fight for their children.

“Ironically, I have since also, this year, split with the mother of my children. But we, touch wood, currently have a good mutual arrangement. So my fears have not materialised, echoing my thinking that if you play your fears they won’t play you. Hopefully, this is currently working out!

“I love playing the story and playing Jenny.”

Large Print Trash plays The Under Ground Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday January 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 from www.somethingunderground.co.uk as well as at the venue.