An ingenious thriller from Polegate Drama Group

Polegate Drama Group next month presents Something To Hide by Leslie Sands at Polegate Community Centre.

This is a classic thriller set in a charming house in the countryside which concerns an adulterous author who finds that his wife has run over his mistress and killed her. They both agree to dispose of the body. Their true relationship is then revealed and how they double cross each other at every turn.

Steve Edwards plays Howard Holt with Helen Griffin playing his wife, Karen Holt. Geoff Showman, Cris Haniver, Rebecca Tanner, Jim Dobell and Denise Roach complete the cast. Sylvia Dobell directs.

This production kicks off Polegate Drama Group’s 51st year of producing outstanding shows in the local area.

Performances will be held from May 9-12 at 7.30pm with a matinee on May 12 at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com or from Archers on 01323 483358.