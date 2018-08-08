An eclectic programme packed with crowd-pleasing entertainment for Eastbourne

Look ahead to an autumn at the Devonshire Park Theatre packed with opera, hip hop, big band, pop music, classical music and comedy.

Over 80,000 Eastbourne Theatres autumn season brochures are being sent across the South East this month with the promise that an eclectic mix of entertainment awaits. With the Congress Theatre currently undergoing the final stage of completion in ready for re-opening in Spring next year, the Devonshire Park continues to offer the chance to experience exceptional shows in a more intimate setting.

Highlights of the forthcoming season include Rain Man (September 18-22) based on the Oscar winning film which takes to the stage starring Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey). This heart-warming story of two very different brothers is produced by Bill Kenwright.

Wipers Times (October 1-6), by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, comes to Eastbourne following a hugely successful West End season. This play tells an incredible true story; a discarded printing press found in the deserted town of Ypres is used to produce a satirical newspaper which kept the troops on the Western Front entertained and amused during the hardest of times during World War I.

Quality theatre continues with My Mother Said I Never Should (November 6-10). This bittersweet story details the lives of four women through immense social changes of the 20th century, as four generations of one family confront the difficulties of growing up, secrets, and motherhood. A wonderful live theatre experience comes to the Devonshire Park in He Ain’t Heavy (October 23-24) which fuses physical theatre, puppetry and aerial circus to enable Grania to tell the story of growing-up with her disabled autistic brochure Sean. This poignant and intimate tale of sibling love is life-affirming theatre .

Little ones will love Teletubbies Live (September 5-6) as the iconic characters step out of the small screen and on to the stage to present a wonderfully colourful show with a variety of family ticket deals available. Also heading to Eastbourne is Bing Live (November 20-21). Bing and friends including Sula, Coco, and Pando, come to town in what would be the ideal first visit to the theatre. Everyone’s favourite piggy Peppa Pig (October 26-27) is also headed to the Devonshire Park Theatre for the first time in a new stage show featuring Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig and Peppa’s best friends – watch out for muddy puddles.

There’s also unmisseable tributes to music legends including George Michael (Fastlove, September 27), Rod Stewart (Some Guys Have All the Luck, October 17), Whitney Houston (October 30), Buddy Holly and the Cricketers (November 2), Freddie Mercury and Queen (Mercury, November 3), Simon and Garfunkel (November 15), The Who (Quadrophenia - The Album, November 17) and Adele (Someone Like You, November 18).

Visits from original artists include Jason Donovan (October 18), the Manfreds with Georgie Fame (Maximum Rhythm ‘n’ Blues, October 25) and Britain’s Got Talent dance superstars Flawless (October 7).

Russian State Ballet and Opera House returns with two operas, Madama Butterfly (September 14) and La Traviata (September 15), and two ballets Giselle (October 19) and Swan Lake (October 20).

The autumn season finally bows out with panto Cinderella (December 7 – January 13). To see the full programme or get a copy of the brochure go to eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call on 01323 412000,

see more: What’s on at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre for August