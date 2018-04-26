Ambitious and daring works tell remarkable tales at Brighton Festival

Brighton Festival has a diverse and bold selection of theatre and dance performances lined up for its 2018 programme.

The National Theatre of Scotland, for example, presents Adam from Wednesday to Saturday, May 9-12, at Theatre Royal Brighton.

This powerful show tells the remarkable true story of a young transgender man’s quest to escape Egypt and travel to Scotland. Charting Adam’s fight across borders and genders to find a place to call home, this multimedia work features a stunning score by Olivier award-winner Jocelyn Pook (Eyes Wide Shut, Gangs of New York), sung by a virtual choir of trans and non-binary individuals from around the world.

The latest work from choreographer Hofesh Shechter, Grand Finale, will be at Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6. The original piece will feature ten dancers and has been described as spectacularly ambitious.

Kneehigh: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, University of Sussex, from Wednesday to Saturday, May 9-12. In it audiences will get to meet Marc Chagall and his wife Bella, the flying lovers of Vitebsk. Partners in life and in art, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But while on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history. Kneehigh’s The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk traces the lives of the 20th century’s most influential Jewish artist and his wife as they navigate the Pogroms, the Russian Revolution, and each other.

Calixto Bieito: The String Quartet’s Guide to Sex and Anxiety is a Brighton Festival Commission and takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 23-24 (7.30pm, £15-50), at Theatre Royal Brighton.

The relationship between music, anxiety and sex comes to a head in this amazing new show from Calixto Bieito, one of Europe’s most exciting theatre-makers.

Find out about the other shows at brightonfestival.org.

