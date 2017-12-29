Amazing achievement for theatre favourite with 350th performance

Devonshire Park favourite Tucker celebrates a milestone in his Eastbourne Pantomime story this year with the final performance of this year’s show, Dick Whittington and his Cat.

It will mark his 350th performance on stage at the Grade II listed Theatre.

Tucker has been a firm favourite with audiences and fellow cast members alike since he first joined the Eastbourne pantomime family back in 2012 as Chester The Jester in Sleeping Beauty with a cast which included Martyn Knight and David Alder who are both starring in Dick Whittington and his Cat this year with him again.

Eastbourne is Tucker’s home panto as he lives in Wannock with his young family; and to have Dad home over the Christmas period is lovely for his children as a busy work schedule usually sees him away - from St Lucia to Barbados performing on premier cruise ships.

For his 350th show Tucker can enjoy a totally sold out house, every seat in the 900 seat Devonshire Park has been sold for the ‘final fling’ of Dick Whittington. The final show is a well-loved Eastbourne tradition where literally anything can happen and tickets sell out usually on the first day of going on sale the year before.

The show is not a straightforward production there are always lots of tricks played on the cast by the director, often involving help from the audience and audiences absolutely love the anarchy which ensues.

Since joining the crew back in 2012 Tucker has become one of the firm favourites with audiences, his ‘double act’ with Dame Martyn Knight has led to many memorable moments.

Writer and Director Chris Jordan says: “There is a genuine bond on stage between Martyn and Tucker which translates to the audience who can feel the genuine camaraderie between these two special performers. It makes for a wonderful experience both in the rehearsal rooms and on stage.”

Whilst you can’t get tickets for the final night as it’s sold out (6pm, January 14) you can still be part of the magic and purchase seats for other performances. To find out availability and to book tickets from £14.50 call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk