Alice is here for Easter family fun performance

After a six month sell-out European tour, APL Theatre brings its zany, fun-filled colourful production of the Lewis Carroll masterpiece to Eastbourne this Easter.

​There will be three performances of Alice In Wonderland at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre - on Monday April 2 at 5.30pm, on Tuesday April 3 at 2pm and 5.30pm.

A young girl called Alice falls into the weird world of Wonderland. Will she ever get home? Not if the vicious Queen of Hearts has anything to do with it. ​Featuring all of the favourite characters and moments of the children’s classic novel, plus an exciting mix of familiar songs and original compositions, this is a laugh-a-minute show for families during the school holidays.

The cast includes Milkshake’s Derek Moran who previously was as a member of boy band D-Side before giving it all up to start working in children’s television. Tickets from £13.50 at 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.