Alice is here for Easter family fun performance

After a six month sell-out European tour, APL Theatre brings its zany, fun-filled colourful production of the Lewis Carroll masterpiece to Eastbourne this Easter.
There will be three performances of Alice In Wonderland at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre - on Monday April 2 at 5.30pm, on Tuesday April 3 at 2pm and 5.30pm.
A young girl called Alice falls into the weird world of Wonderland. Will she ever get home? Not if the vicious Queen of Hearts has anything to do with it. Featuring all of the favourite characters and moments of the children’s classic novel, plus an exciting mix of familiar songs and original compositions, this is a laugh-a-minute show for families during the school holidays.
The cast includes Milkshake’s Derek Moran who previously was as a member of boy band D-Side before giving it all up to start working in children’s television. Tickets from £13.50 at 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.