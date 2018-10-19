Aled Jones and Russell Watson - in town together

Tickets go on sale this morning for not one but two classical music superstars who also happen to be old friends.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson appear together in their concert In Harmony in Eastbourne next year.

They will be at the Congress Theatre on September 24 2019.

The singers will embark on their first joint UK tour performing tracks from their debut album In Harmony which will be released on November 9 and includes well-loved classics like Ave Maria, and crowd-pleasing numbers such as You Raise Me Up.

The album will also feature the single Bright Horizons, written for the duo by Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins CBE. The first single from the album will be Where Have All The Flowers Gone / Here’s To The Heroes, a tribute to mark both the centenary of the end of WWI and the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Aled said: “We loved the idea of honouring service men and women through our music, as well as our everyday heroes such as doctors and nurses.”

Although the pair have been friends for over 20 years, the album is the first time they have collaborated - and while they have both toured extensively individually, this is the first time fans will be able to experience their voices and charisma together.

Russell said: “What I particularly like is the way that it is not just collaboration as such where I sing a verse, Aled sings a verse and everybody joins in on the chorus. It’s been really cleverly written and arranged so that our voices blend really well.”

Book tickets on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Tickets on sale from 9am on phones and website, or 10am at box office in person.

