Aladdin’s magic lamp is ready to unleash panto at DLWP

The young talent of Bexhill and Pevensey based Diana Freedman’s School Of Dance And Performing Arts recently enjoyed the accolade of performing at Disneyland Paris,

They had a brilliant weekend presenting a 20 minute routine to packed crowds on the prestigious Videopolis Stage in Discoveryland. The performance received “tremendous cheers” from the huge crowd and they were delighted by “fantastic” feedback.

Now the Diana Freedman’s School presents Ben Crocker’s pantomime Aladdin for all the family with shows at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday December 16 at 11am and 5pm. Tickets cost £12.50 and £15 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

There will be over 100 local children and professionals taking part in the pantomime which is the first at the DLWP for some years.

The wicked Abanazer is seeking the magic lamp that contains the powerful Genie so that he can rule the world, and is so close to succeeding. Is all hope lost? Not yet, a family of wannabe heroes are ready to foil Abanazer’s evil scheme - the innocent Aladdin, the cheeky Wishee Washee and their fearsome mother, washerwoman Widow Twankey are poised to save the day. Throw in a magic carpet, a mystical Genie of the Ring, the Empress of China, a beautiful princess, a couple of inept policemen and there’s all the ingredients for fantastic entertainment.

