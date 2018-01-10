Acclaimed play revived at UGT

Transgender issues are much in the spotlight at present and this mood is reflected by Something Underground theatre company re-launching its play Large Print Trash, and bringing it to the Under Ground Theatre on Saturday January 20.

Jonathan Brown’s play was nominated for a Best Male Performer Award in 2007’s Brighton Fringe, and since then has been racking up the awards. Jonathan said: “I wrote the play in the wake of becoming a father. I say wake, as it was certainly a bow wave moving through my life, and I fell off the surf board and almost drowned many times.” The play deals with not only transgender issues, but also fatherhood, and custody issues, has since been included in The Fatherhood Institute’s website training resources, and Jonathan now writes regularly for MFFonline, which the BBC describes as the dad’s version of Mumsnet.

Jonathan added: “Large Print Trash follows librarian Jenny, her battle with her identity as a woman and as a father, in the light of prejudice and a mother who wants to deny her access to her child.

Jenny turns to her ability to take on any personality she chooses to engineer an innocent encounter with her son, to tell him what lies in her heart.

The ingenious plan that requires even more wit than even she had expected to employ, enables a veritable host of new and surprising relationships to open up for her. Not least with herself.”

He continued: “When writing, Fathers For Justice were regularly in the headlines for their stunts, but weren’t winning a lot of sympathy. I was writing as a new father, both terrified of losing his children in any future custody battle, but also aware that FFJ could imagine more lateral-thinking ways to fight for their children. Ironically, I have since also, this year, split with the mother of my children. But we, touch wood, currently have a good mutual arrangement. So my fears have not materialised, echoing my thinking that if you play your fears they won’t play you. Hopefully, this is currently working out!”

“I love playing the story, and playing Jenny.”

