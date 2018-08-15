Acclaimed musical revived for centenary anniversary by Hailsham Theatres

The critically acclaimed musical Oh What A Lovely War! will be presented by Hailsham Theatres early next year from January 24-28.

Joan Littlewood’s legendary musical has been revived to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1.

Originally produced by Joan Littlewood at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, Oh What A Lovely War! is a satirical masterpiece which was made into a classic film in 1969, starring the likes of Maggie Smith, Dirk Bogarde, Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud and John Mills.

This revival at the Hailsham Pavilion, directed Sam Elsby, is a riot of music and colour, but is also deeply moving and features some of the greatest songs from The Great War including It’s A Long Way To Tipperary, Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit-Bag, Goodbye-ee, And When They Ask Us, Keep the Home Fires Burning, and many more. The musical follows the Smith family - stand-ins for the British working class - who initially view the war with sunny optimism. But after the Smith boys witness the reality of trench warfare, their illusions are shattered, and the best they can hope for is survival.

Book now for this musical tribute to the men and women who saved our nation over 100 years ago. Tickets cost £10 from box office at Hailsham Pavilion, call 01323 841414 or go online at www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

There will be a licenced bar, interval refreshments and homemade cake available.

Find out more at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk.

read more: Songs, words and film from WW1 at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne