Acclaimed drama Mengele which premiered in Eastbourne returns to Printers Playhouse

Since opening at Printers Playhouse last year, Mengele by Philip Wharam and Tim Marriott has won praise at festivals as a sell-out event as well as performing in New York as a Fringe Encore Winner.

This acclaimed play comes home to Eastbourne next week for just two performances before playing the Rialto Theatre in Brighton as part of the Brighton Fringe from May 4-6.

Mengele is a powerful psychological drama making connections between past and present. The notorious Nazi doctor, Joseph Mengele, was never caught and lived a full life eventually drowning whilst swimming off a beach in Brazil in 1979. This play imagines him washed ashore, where he meets a mysterious woman who he assumes has saved him. Flattered and entranced by this enigmatic figure Mengele is lured into attempting to defend the indefensible before the performance reaches a powerfully dramatic conclusion.

Endorsed by the Amud Aish Memorial Museum of New York the play was created with advice and support from The Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) whose Regional Ambassadors in Scotland collected over £1000 in donations post show at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Mengele will be presented at Printers Playhouse at 7.45pm on Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27 and tickets are available via www.onlineticketseller.com.