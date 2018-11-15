A perfect first theatre outing with Bing and all his friends coming to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

Your little ones will love this - Bing Live at the Devonshire Park Theatre on November 20/21.

There will be four performances by CBeebies favourite character Bing and his friends in their first ever live show - at 1pm and 4pm on Tuesday, and 10am and 1pm on Wednesday.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan…

Full of fun, laughter and music, Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. Tickets £15, £17, £20, under-16s £2 off.

