A night out with The Dreamboys in Eastbourne

Ooh, is it getting hot in here?

The answer is yes for anyone who feels like a festive evening out with The Dreamboys at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne. Forget about stocking fillers or last minute shopping, and head off with the squad on Thursday December 13 from 8pm to enjoy this brand new show.

The UK’s most successful strip group, The Dreamboys are currently on a record-breaking theatre and arena tour across the UK.

Set to get pulses racing and temperature soaring, the gang including Jordan Darrell, Jamie McKenzie, and Ex On The Beach’s Rogan O’Connor will give a performance to remember well into the New Year.

Tickets cost £24.50 or £27.50 for premium seats from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippdrome.com.

