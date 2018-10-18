A Night At The Musicals in memory of a special lady

For over 30 years Eastbourne Stagers has given hundreds of youngsters the opportunity to perform in musicals, but this next show is “extra special” as it pays tribute to founder Dotty Briant who passed away earlier this year.

The company is joined by past members who want to celebrate Dotty, including Natalie Roberts who has her own performing arts company, and Helen Ward-Jackson who performs her Adele tribute worldwide.

A Night At The Musicals is jam-packed from start to finish with high energy musical numbers from some of Dotty’s favourite musicals including High School Musical, Annie, Oliver, Footloose, Grease and her all-time favourite Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. This special show sees the welcome return of Dotty’s daughter Luisa to the production team.

Performances run from October 24-27 at 7.30pm with Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets from £10 from 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com.

