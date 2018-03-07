A new adaptation of Dickens’ Great Expectations

The producers responsible for bringing some of the most applauded shows to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre - including Travels With My Aunt and Our Man In Havana - return with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations from March 27-31.

Set in the early to mid-19th Century around Kent and London, Great Expectations contains some of Dickens most memorable characters; the isolated Miss Havisham, beautiful but emotionally distant Estella, escaped convict Magwitch, and of course orphan Pip.

Olivier Award-winning actress Nichola McAuliffe (Surgical Spirit) leads the cast of eight who between them play 19 principal characters.

Following his terrifying encounter with Magwitch, young Pip is given an unexpected chance to better himself by visiting the mysterious Miss Havisham. In the decaying grandeur of her house, Pip falls in love with Estella and helped by an anonymous benefactor, he moves to the bustling city to pursue his dream of winning Estella’s seemingly impenetrable heart and leaving behind his shackles of poverty and becoming part of the educated elite.

Great Expectations was Dickens’ 13th novel and an instant hit with readers and critics; it has gone onto become an undisputed classic and has spawned numerous stage, film and television adaptations. Dickens made several visits to Eastbourne during his life; an English Heritage blue plaque can be seen outside the historic Pilgrims House on Borough Lane.

Performances are at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees. Tickets from £16 can be booked on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.