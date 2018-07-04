A feel-good show for all of the family at the theatre

The Broadway Players present Guys & Dolls JR at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday and Saturday (July 6-7).

A feel-good show for all the family. It centres on the love-hate relationship between Sky Masterson, Nathan Detroit and Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide . Gangster Nathan Detroit organises an unlicensed crap game – all the places he usually goes won’t let him in so he uses the mission hall of the Salvation Army.

Famous songs include Luck Be A Lady, Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat and Bushell and A Peck. The curtain rises at 7.30 on both evenings, with a 2.30pm matiness on Saturday.