A dramatic trio from East Dean Players this autumn

Coming up for your entertainment this month is East Dean Players in their autumn production A Trio Of Comedies.

This will be three delightful one act comedies; they are Last Tango In East Dean by David Tristram, The Golden Galah by Richard Ward, an Australian Melodrama. and Easy Stages by N J Warbuton. Two of them have the theme of “drama” while the melodrama will have plenty of audience participation.

Performances will be on Thursday November 15, Friday November and Saturday November 17 at East Dean Village Hall, in Gilberts Drive. Curtain up 7.30pm. The box office is now open and tickets can be ordered from edpboxoffice@gmail.com or 01323 423149. Tickets cost £10 each and can also be obtained from East Dean Village Hall Monday to Friday between 10.00 am and 11.30 am. Curtain up 7.30 pm Free Coffee and Biscuits in Interval together with a Cash Bar. Do come and join us for an entertaining evening.

