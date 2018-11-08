A colourful adaptation of Kipling’s Just So stories

Join the cast of Young EODS with their production of Just So at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from November 16-18.

Just So is the colourful musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So stories re-written for stage by the highly talented Anthony Drewe and George Stiles (writers of the musicals Honk! and Mary Poppins). “Before the High and Far-off Times…came the Time of the Very Beginnings,” when everything was just so, until Pau Amma the Crab started playing with the ocean. This caused the lands to flood, disrupting the other animals and putting them in danger. While the rest of the animals accept their sad fate, the Elephant’s Child embarks on a journey to challenge and overcome the disobedient crab. Along the way, he meets other animals and discovers how the mysteries of their phenomenon came to be. The show is full of witty songs and wonderful characters.

